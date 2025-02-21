Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $149.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

