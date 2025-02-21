Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $1.47 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,575,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,314,000 after buying an additional 913,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 79.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,723,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,600,000 after buying an additional 2,533,006 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,996,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,630,000 after buying an additional 954,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,679,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,587,000 after buying an additional 70,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,934,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,510,000 after buying an additional 1,310,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,645.99. This represents a 41.64 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,580. This trade represents a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.29 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.19.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.79%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

