Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $11.47 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.8% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 39.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 505 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX opened at $113.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

