Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Invests $179,000 in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Q2 by 988.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Q2 by 199.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 7,878.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Q2 by 108.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.
Q2 Stock Performance
NYSE QTWO opened at $90.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $112.82.
Insider Transactions at Q2
In other Q2 news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 10,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $1,109,747.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 337,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,931,968.06. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 5,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $543,652.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 218,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,173,530.52. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,288 shares of company stock worth $3,003,523. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTWO. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
