Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Invests $179,000 in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Q2 by 988.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Q2 by 199.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 7,878.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Q2 by 108.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Stock Performance

NYSE QTWO opened at $90.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $112.82.

Insider Transactions at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 10,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $1,109,747.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 337,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,931,968.06. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 5,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $543,652.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 218,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,173,530.52. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,288 shares of company stock worth $3,003,523. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTWO. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

