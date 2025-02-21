Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 14.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Synopsys by 31.1% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Synopsys by 19.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 57,616.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 239,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,292,000 after buying an additional 239,107 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS stock opened at $493.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.52 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $511.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.61.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.82.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

