Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 105 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 4.0% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 121,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Ardent Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 272,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Stock Down 0.5 %

Stryker stock opened at $386.47 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.