Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Takes $93,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 5,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 196,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,618,000 after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

CHKP stock opened at $218.75 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $226.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

