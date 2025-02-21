Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.32. 14,571,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 31,991,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Stock Down 9.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Archer Aviation news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 50,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,070,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,844,320. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Spellacy sold 191,513 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,915,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,057,729 shares of company stock worth $8,473,770. Corporate insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.