Ardent Capital Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,942,000 after acquiring an additional 125,852 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $7,825,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.15.

ZBH stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.48. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.69 and a 1-year high of $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

