Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Stock Price Up 2.3% – What’s Next?

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 17,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 190,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.
Arqit Quantum Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.
About Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arqit Quantum
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.