Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Stock Price Up 2.3% – What’s Next?

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 17,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 190,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

