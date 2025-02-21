Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Research – February 21st

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, and Salesforce are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial Intelligence (AI) stocks refer to shares from companies that develop, market, and use artificial intelligence as a core part of their products, services or operations. These companies often operate in high tech industries, such as robotics, data analysis, software, and technology hardware. Investing in these stocks can offer exposure to the growth and profit potential represented by the advancing AI technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.96. 52,003,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,256,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.97. 4,199,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,525,126. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.32 and a 200 day moving average of $165.67. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $149.43 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $185.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded down $5.65 on Friday, reaching $312.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,040. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.23 and a 200 day moving average of $304.76. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $299.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

