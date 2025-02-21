Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Now – February 20th

Super Micro Computer, Tempus AI, Salesforce, Arista Networks, and Snowflake are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to financial equity shares of a company involved in the production, service, or enhancement of artificial intelligence technologies. Companies in this category often produce AI hardware, software, or provide related AI services, and their stock value can be influenced by the advancement and broader adoption of artificial intelligence across various sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.58. 93,294,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,029,422. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of Tempus AI stock traded down $11.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,595,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,193,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Tempus AI has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.26.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.61. 2,545,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,095,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.66. The firm has a market cap of $305.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.47. 6,147,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,770,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.55. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.57. The firm has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.93. 3,257,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,101,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $235.66. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.01.

