Aspen Investment Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $434.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $463.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $321.99 and a one year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

