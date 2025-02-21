Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
RSP opened at $182.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.99 and its 200-day moving average is $178.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.