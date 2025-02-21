Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

RSP opened at $182.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.99 and its 200-day moving average is $178.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.