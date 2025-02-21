AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Position Reduced by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASTS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 3,554.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 2,418.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $44.70 to $40.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.04.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 1.3 %

ASTS opened at $31.57 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

