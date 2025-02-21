AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.18 and last traded at $31.60. Approximately 4,784,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 11,491,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASTS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $44.70 to $40.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 3,554.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 2,418.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
