Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.83 and traded as low as $9.50. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 96,545 shares traded.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a positive return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. On average, analysts expect that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

