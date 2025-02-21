Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 243 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 194.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $75.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average is $114.96. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.10 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.09, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.45.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

