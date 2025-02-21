Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 198,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,736,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,588,000 after buying an additional 89,320 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,026,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,708,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after buying an additional 965,972 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $434.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.47. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.99 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.