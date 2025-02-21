Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.02 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 516.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,167 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

