Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,301 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 894.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 643.9% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

