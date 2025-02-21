Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 505 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.
About ARK Innovation ETF
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
