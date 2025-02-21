Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

