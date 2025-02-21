AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 600.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 354,692.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 993,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,100,000 after acquiring an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,204,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,211,000 after buying an additional 42,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,429.84.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,408.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,680.96 and a 12-month high of $3,484.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,321.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,204.55.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $32.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

