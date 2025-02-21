Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 13000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Azarga Metals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.51.

About Azarga Metals

(Get Free Report)

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.