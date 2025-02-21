B. Riley Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD)

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.
CoreCard Trading Down 2.8 %
NYSE:CCRD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.35. 3,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,760. CoreCard has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $176.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. CoreCard had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreCard will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.
