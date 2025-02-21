B. Riley Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD)

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

CoreCard Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:CCRD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.35. 3,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,760. CoreCard has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $176.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. CoreCard had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreCard will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CoreCard by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCard by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CoreCard by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCard by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in CoreCard by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

