B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $5.50. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 256.08% from the stock’s previous close.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on AXT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of AXTI traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. 2,570,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.08. AXT has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). AXT had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

