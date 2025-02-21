B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.92 and traded as high as C$4.09. B2Gold shares last traded at C$3.96, with a volume of 9,065,412 shares.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.32%.
In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin bought 10,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.51 per share, with a total value of C$35,637.03. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
