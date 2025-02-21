BAE Systems (LON:BA) Releases Earnings Results

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 68.50 ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. BAE Systems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.49%.

BAE Systems Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 1,284 ($16.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,202.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,264.73. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 1,012.50 ($12.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,415.25 ($17.93).

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($18.25) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.13) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,468 ($18.60).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

