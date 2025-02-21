Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Balchem had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

Balchem Trading Up 1.8 %

Balchem stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.22. The stock had a trading volume of 53,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,527. Balchem has a twelve month low of $137.69 and a twelve month high of $186.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.32.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Balchem

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.