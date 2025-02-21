Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BSPA traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.50. 359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.90.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile
