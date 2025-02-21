Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $17.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $480.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $77,769.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,097 shares in the company, valued at $235,922.22. This trade represents a 24.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $118,226.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,199.50. This trade represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,184 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 70.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 371,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 153,223 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $747,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 38.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 73,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

