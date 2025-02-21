Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $72.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average is $70.14.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $33,661.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,703.60. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $150,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $688,708.84. This trade represents a 17.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Free Report

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.