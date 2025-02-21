Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Acquires New Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Evergy by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 398,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after buying an additional 297,289 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Evergy by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Evergy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,192,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,427,000 after buying an additional 45,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Evergy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Evergy Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.78. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $67.89.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.