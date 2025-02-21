Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Acquires Shares of 80 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 32,115.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $355.78 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $266.99 and a 52-week high of $358.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.79 and its 200-day moving average is $332.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

