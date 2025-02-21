Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Invests $42,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 959,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after acquiring an additional 79,163 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 93,661 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 671,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 596,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 563,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBDR opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $24.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.