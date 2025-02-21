Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.52.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.