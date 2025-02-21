Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Purchases New Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 63,243.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,251,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.39.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:FND opened at $92.75 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.06 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

