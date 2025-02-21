Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Takes $43,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 341.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Cintas by 433.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 495.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $205.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.94.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

