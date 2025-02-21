Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Takes $51,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 61,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 292,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $118.62 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

