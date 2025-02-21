Bank of Stockton Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.1% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 222,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 161,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,571,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 43,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.81 per share, with a total value of $499,997.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at $716,577.05. This trade represents a 230.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total value of $166,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 423,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,049,852.03. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,570,112. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $97.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.25. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $781.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.