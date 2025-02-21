Bank of Stockton Has $1.62 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of Stockton lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Stryker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $386.47 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $377.92 and its 200 day moving average is $368.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

