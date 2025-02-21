Bank of Stockton Has $17.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 5.3% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.26. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.95 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.