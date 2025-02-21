Bank of Stockton Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,088 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Adobe by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 22,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,382,000. Finally, Summerhill Capital Management lnc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. now owns 18,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $454.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $440.89 and a 200 day moving average of $494.61.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.88.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

