Bank of Stockton Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank of Stockton lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

AMD opened at $114.17 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $185.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

