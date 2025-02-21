Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CYH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

CYH opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $492.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 32.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,616,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 91,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

