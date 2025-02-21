Barings BDC, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%.

Barings BDC has increased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 8,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $82,559.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $486,509.73. The trade was a 20.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael James O’connor sold 29,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $285,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,048 shares of company stock worth $136,772. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

