Barings BDC, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%.
Barings BDC has increased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.
Barings BDC Stock Performance
NYSE BBDC opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Barings BDC news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 8,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $82,559.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $486,509.73. The trade was a 20.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael James O’connor sold 29,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $285,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,048 shares of company stock worth $136,772. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Barings BDC
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Gold’s Ascent: Can Miners and ETFs Take Investors to $3,000?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Medtronic’s Expansion Gains Momentum—Time for a Market Shift?
Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.