Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrick Gold

ABX opened at C$26.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$19.37 and a twelve month high of C$29.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.49, for a total value of C$61,215.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

