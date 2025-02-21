Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1,661.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 54.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

