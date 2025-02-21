Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.470-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.450-2.550 EPS.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,608. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 168.38, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 340.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAX

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.